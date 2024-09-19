Saiyami Kher becomes first Indian actress to complete Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Germany, shares PIC: ‘Freezing cold and getting lost on route…’

Saiyami Kher, known for her acting talent, also has a deep passion for sports. Driven by this love, she took on the challenge of the Ironman competition. Not only did she participate, but she also completed it, becoming the first Indian actress to finish the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Germany. It’s truly a proud achievement!

Yes, you heard it right! Saiyami Kher has made history as the only Indian actress to complete the grueling Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, which involves a 1.9 km swim, 90 km bike ride, and 21.1 km run—all back to back. She shared her achievement on Instagram, posting a photo of herself with her medal and a proud smile. In her caption, she mentioned, “IRONMAN 70.3 Finisher. It was some adventure, freezing cold and getting lost on route! Long post to follow soon, once it all sinks in.”

The Ironman 70.3, or Half Ironman, is renowned as one of the toughest endurance races globally, pushing athletes to their limits. Previously, Milind Soman also completed the Ironman triathlon.

Leading up to the Ironman 70.3, Saiyami Kher faced a tough start. After attending a special premiere of her film Ghoomer in Canada, she flew directly to Berlin for the race. Unfortunately, her sporting gear was lost by the airline, prompting her to voice her concerns on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), Saiyami expressed her frustration over the missing luggage, crucial for her race. She mentioned the lack of assistance from the airline and the potential need to repurchase her gear.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi showed support by sharing Saiyami's tweet on Instagram, expressing sympathy and positive wishes. She also appealed to netizens to assist Saiyami during this challenging time. Saiyami was touched by the support from Azmi and updated her followers that the airline had still not located her bag. She thanked Azmi and acknowledged the ongoing search efforts.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari also reached out on X, wishing Saiyami luck and urging the airline to resolve the issue. Saiyami later confirmed that her bag was recovered, thanks to the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Berlin and Iceland. She shared a photo with her bag, expressing her gratitude for the assistance.

Saiyami Kher’s achievement is a testament to her dedication to fitness and her skill in balancing both her professional and personal ambitions. Recognized for her roles in films such as Choked and Ghoomer, Saiyami has consistently championed health and fitness.

