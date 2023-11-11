Saiyami Kher calls her role in Ghoomer 'one of the most emotionally exhausting experiences'

Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan starrer sports drama was released theatrically in August and met with mostly positive critical response. Now, the film has dropped on an OTT platform. On this occasion, Kher gave an interview where she spoke about her experience of doing the R. Balki directorial. Let's find out what she said.

Saiyami Kher on Ghoomer

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Saiyami Kher was asked about how she emotionally connected with the character in Ghoomer during the trying times. She said: "This has been one of the most emotionally exhausting experiences for me in terms of the roles I’ve taken on. It has truly drained me, as I’ve never encountered anything quite as traumatic in my life."

She added, "Consequently, I had to dig deep within myself to portray this character. Besides that, I was fortunate to spend a lot of time with many para-athletes and understand their journey. I think that helped me the most in my journey of becoming Anina."

She also said that it was physically challenging for her to be a left-hander since she is a natural right-hander. "I had to learn to play cricket with my non-dominant hand", she added.

Ghoomer releases on OTT

Ghoomer was released on Friday, November 10, on Zee5. After over three months of its theatrical run, the sports drama is finally available for everyone to watch in the comfort of their homes and in their own time.

Meanwhile, Ghoomer is directed by R. Balki and written by Balki, Rahul Sengupta, and Rishi Virmani. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi. Amitabh Bachchan has a special appearance in the film in the role of a commentator. Ghoomer had its world premiere as the opening film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 12. In India, it was released theatrically on August 18.

