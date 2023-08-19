Saiyami Kher recalls getting letter from Amitabh Bachchan for her performance in Ghoomer: 'I was crying... '

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s freshly released sports drama, Ghoomer, is garnering immense love and praise from the audiences. The movie which sees Abhishek Bachchan essaying the character of a cricket coach for the first time and Saiyami Kher as a paraplegic sportswoman, the inspiring story of winning against all the odds, Ghoomer has successfully hit the right chord with the audience. From cricket to Bollywood, stars from both worlds can’t stop but gush about Bachchan and Kher’s stellar performances in the film. Saiyami who is riding high on Ghoomer’s success has now revealed that she received a letter from the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan for her performance in the film.

Saiyami Kher on receiving a letter from Amitabh Bachchan

In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, the Mirzya star opened up about how Amitabh Bachchan gave her a letter after watching Ghoomer and how it means ‘the highest compliment’ to her. Elated by Senior Bachchan’s gesture, Saiyami said, “I've received feedback from a lot of people. Yesterday in the evening, I was crying because I received the letter that everyone waits for, from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. So, for me, that's the biggest stamp of approval. That has to be the highest compliment.”

Saiyami Kher on how Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag reacted while watching Ghoomer

Apart from fans and people from the film industry, Ghoomer has received adulation and applause from several cricket legends as well. Speaking about how legendary cricket personalities like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, and Harsha Bhogle reacted while watching the film, Saiyami said, “Be it from Harsha Bhogle or (Virender) Sehwag who cried, Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) who was crying throughout the film, the cricketers, Mr Bachchan and a whole lot of filmmakers who saw it. Of course, the audience is the most important. We went to a few screenings in theatres and we saw people cheering and screaming. This is all that we work for and I just feel very grateful and thankful to everyone.”

“It feels overwhelming. We've been so close to the film for a year and a half. And then when it is out in the public and you see the love, it is exactly what you've worked for. You want to this kind of reaction,” Saiyami added.

About Ghoomer

Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer follows the story of a cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her hand in an accident and how she becomes a star bowler of the Indian cricket team under the guidance of her coach (Abhishek Bachchan). The film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Ghoomer was released on Friday, August 18.

