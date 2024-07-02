Saiyami Kher says she has been appreciated by big filmmakers for Ghoomer but it didn't translate into movie offers

Saiyami Kher made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2016 film Mirzya, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Post that, she has been appreciated for her performance in several noted films like Choked, Unpaused, Ghoomer, Sharmajee Ki Beti, and more. But the appreciation hasn't helped her enough in the industry, according to Saiyami herself.

The actress recently opened up about how big directors have appreciated her acting skills but haven't offered her films.

Saiyami Kher on not getting big film offers

During a recent conversation with India Today, Saiyami Kher opened up about seeking big film offers but not getting them despite appreciation for her performances in films like Ghoomer. The actress hoped they thought of her "because the love and appreciation I got from so many filmmakers was really overwhelming," she said, adding that she wants to be a part of their vision and films.

She also thanked filmmakers like R Balki, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for trusting her and giving author-backed roles. "But, I am greedy, and I wish that I was offered more roles, more meaty ones," she added.

Saiyami shared that she has to choose her roles from the limited options she has. The actress said that she feels lucky for the big films that have come her way but hopes to get more opportunities where she can show her skills "in a better range and more variety."

Advertisement

About Ghoomer

R Balki directed Ghoomer, a sports drama featuring Saiyami Kher as the lead alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Also starring Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi, the film was released in cinemas on Aug 18, 2023.

Saiyami Kher's work front

Saiyami Kher's latest film Sharmajee Ki Beti was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 28, 2024. Apart from Saiyami, the film also featured Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Sharib Hashmi, among others. The film has been directed by Tahira Kashyap.

Sharmajee Ki Beti talks about the subject of women's empowerment. From the perspective of three middle-class women and two teenage girls across different generations, the film explores their individual journeys, experiences, and challenges.

She will be next seen as a firefighter in the upcoming Rahul Dholakia film Agni. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, and Sai Tamhankar, among others.

ALSO READ: Tahira Kashyap recalls being asked to cast ‘young male A-list actor’ in Sharmajee Ki Beti for THIS reason; explains cause of delay