Saiyami Kher’s journey: From being a ‘junglee’ girl and beating boys to playing Anina in Ghoomer

Saiyami Kher, who was recently seen in R Balki’s directorial Ghoomer, posted a long note on Instagram as she processed an overwhelming response coming her way for her latest film. She played the role of a cricketer and was seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan who played the role of her coach.

Saiyami Kher pens a beautiful post on social media

Saiyami Kher took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post with her fans and all those who supported her in playing the role of Anina, a differently-abled cricketer in Ghoomer. She posted two beautiful photos - one with co-star Abhishek Bachchan and the other one with director R Balki. In the caption, Kher wrote, “If you had told me a few years ago, that I’d wake up reading the praise which I’ve received for Ghoomer, I would have never believed you. I didn’t have that faith in myself, leave alone anyone else instilling it in me. It’s hard to explain what this film means to me.” Have a look:

“I was the junglee girl who would bash up boys in school. Who could eat grilled chicken every day. Who aspired to be ambidextrous, because my icon, Sachin Tendulkar was. “Who would spend hours in my parent’s restaurant trying to make a Rumali roti fly in the air. Whose life revolved around her grandmother. Whose most prized possession was a store-bought Indian cricket jersey. Who hoped that someday, she wouldn’t need to buy it. And that, maybe, one day, it would bear her name. Sadly, that magical moment never came for me,” continued Saiyami.

Moreover, the Ghoomer actress also confessed that “athlete” image didn’t go with what a “conventional heroine” was meant to be and for this, she thanked director R Balki for offering her this film which gave her a platform to showcase her talent and break some myths.

Saiyami wrote, “This film has my blood, sweat, tears, and heart. Anina is me, I am Anina. The palindrome extends beyond just a play on the name,” giving significance to Anina, her name in the film.

Lastly, Kher also extended her gratitude for director Anurag Kashap, who ‘filled her head with logic’ brought back her confidence, Abhishek Bachchan, who taught her kindness, R Balki, who filled her life with magic giving her this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Shabana “Maushi”, who showed her the significance of family, and lastly to Angad Bedi, who is her first friend in the film industry.

“To spending a year with one hand tied up. And to realizing that we’re stronger than what we think we think we are. To believing in oneself. To Ghoomer,” Kher ended the note.

About Ghoomer

R Balki’s directorial Ghoomer is a sports-drama that featured veteran actress Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. The film was released on August 18.

