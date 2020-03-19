  1. Home
Actress Sajal Ali, who impressed Bollywood fans playing late Sridevi's daughter in the revenge thriller "Mom", got married here to longtime beau Ahad Raza Mir.
5285 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2020 06:52 pm
Sajal Ali gets married to her long time beau in Abu Dhabi
The couple got engaged last June. Their wedding was an intimate three-day affair, attended by close friends and family. The rasm-e-henna (henna ceremony) was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Sajal and Ahad have both posted first photographs from their wedding on Instagram, and fans are excited.

The destinations selected by Sajal and Ahad are prestigious landmark locations of Abu Dhabi. If rumours are to be believed they were staying at the ultra-luxurious Emirate Palace Suite that hosts international dignitaries.

Their Nikah location was Zaya Nurai, a luxurious private resort island.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ahad and Sajal be seen next in the Zee5 series "Dhoop Ki Deewar".

Credits :IANS

