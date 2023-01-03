Sajal Aly, 2 more Pakistani actresses REACT after ex-army officer claims that they are used as 'honey traps'

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is a popular name. Apart from working on Pakistani projects, she has also worked in Bollywood. She featured with the late actress Sridevi in Mom. Sajal essayed the role of her daughter in the film. Their on-screen mother-daughter chemistry was loved by the audience. Every now and then, Sajal keeps hitting headlines. This time, she is in the news after she lashed out at an ex-Pakistani military officer for tarnishing her image. The retired Pakistani military officer Adil Raja is now a YouTuber who has around 3 lakh subscribers. He runs his channel under the name of `Soldier Speaks`. He claimed that several actresses including Sajal were used by the military as ‘honey traps’. Ex-Pakistani military officer's big reveal

Recently, Adil Raja shared a video on his channel in which he claimed that some Pakistani actresses and models were working with General (retd) Bajwa and former ISI head Faiz Hameed to trap politicians. He didn't share the full names of the actresses but revealed their initials. Soon after his video went live, netizens were quick to guess the names of the actresses as the initials were stating the obvious. He shared four initials - MH, MK, KK, SA. People were seen sharing pictures of Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Aly on social media. Reportedly, they have worked in the dramas produced by Inter-Services Public Relations. Netizens were seen trolling the actresses for their alleged involvement. In no time, the actresses took to social media and lashed out at Raja for 'spreading fake news about them'. How Sajal Aly and others have reacted Amid getting trolled, Sajal took to Twitter and reacted to the entire controversy. She didn't mention Raja's video but instead dropped a cryptic post. Sajal tweeted, "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

Actress Kubra Khan took to her Instagram story and hit back at Adil Raja. In her lengthy statement, she also asked him to come up with proof to prove his claim in three days. She also said that she will take legal action against him. Her note read, "I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn't going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Apko lagta hai ke koi random log Mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge Aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai. So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first." Kubra further added, "You have a total of 3 days to come up with this proof which you claim is hag and sach If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologise or I will be suing you for defamation. And don't worry, lucky for you I'm not just from here I am from uk so I'll come there if I have too! Cause Main SACH pe hoon, Main HAQ pe hoon AUR MAIN KISI KE BAAP SE NAI DARTI."

After Kubra and Sajal, Mehwish too decided to come out in public and lash Raja's 'baseless allegations'. She also shared a long statement on her Instagram story and wrote that she will 'not allow anyone to defame her name in this way'. Her post read, "Sasti shohrat haasil karne k liye kuch logue insaaniat k darjay se bhi girjatay hain . Hope you're enjoying your two mins of fame. Just because I am an actress doesn't mean my name can be dragged through the mud.. Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe his bullshit." She added, "This just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter journalism without any thought. But this stops and it stops now! I will not allow anyone to defame my name in this way anymore!"

Mahira Khan is yet to react to the entire controversy. The actress was recently seen attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She made heads turn on the red carpet in style. The actress was also caught enjoying a conversation with Hrithik Roshan during the film festival. Other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra were also seen marking their presence at the event. Sajal Aly's love for Aryan Khan Recently, Sajal grabbed everyone's attention after she shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on her Instagram handle. Soon after she posted the picture, it went viral on the Internet in no time. She posted a throwback picture of Aryan and put SRK's song Hawayein in the backdrop. She also used a red heart emoji to express her love for him. The speculations were rife that she has a crush on Aryan. However, Sajal got married to her longtime boyfriend Ahad Raza Mir in 2020.

