Sajal Aly says Sridevi was like her mother as she talks about their bond; Wishes to work in India again

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly won several hearts with her performance in Sridevi starrer Mom. The film was released in 2017 in which she essayed the role of Sridevi's daughter. Sajal recently talked about her bond with the late actress and also expressed her wish to work again in Bollywood films. Post the Uri attack, Pakistani actors and musicians were banned from working in India.

Sajal Aly talks about her bond with Sridevi

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said that she would love to work in India again. She even said that 'politics should not come between art and the artist'. Sajal said, "I would love to work in India again. But I don’t know when. Let’s see what the future has in store for me? I have been talking about this for years and years. I don’t think politics should come between art and the artist. And I hope yeh deewar jo India aur Pakistan ke beech mein hai khatam ho."

Despite staying away from Bollywood films, Sajal got to work with Shekhar Kapur and Shabana Azmi on an international project, What’s Love Got to Do with It? She called it her 'dream come true moment'. Further speaking about Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, Sajal revealed that she was close to her. She shared, "I was very close to Sridevi ji. She left us very soon unfortunately. I have never really talked about her and my relationship. But I have to say that it is really unfortunate that we as artists get stuck in the tensions between both countries. Humara kaam suffer karta hai. When I worked in Bollywood, I got a lot of love and respect, which is close to my heart till date."

She added, "She was like my mother. It was not just a work relationship that we had. It was something more than that. She met my mother when she came to India when I was shooting Mom. Before the release of the film, my mother left us and then after a few months, Sridevi ji really left us. It was a very emotional bond, We used to talk on phone for hours, where she used to guide me just like her daughter. I really miss her."

Mom also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an important role. It was directed by Ravi Udyawar.

