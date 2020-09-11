Sajid Khan accused of sexual harassment by Indian model Paula; Says 'He told me to strip in front of him'

An Indian model named Paula has accused Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her when she was just 17 years old. Read on for further details.

Back in 2018, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by not one but three women during the #MeToo movement in the country. Several female actresses including a journalist had accused the filmmaker of the same. Amid the #MeToo row, the makers of Housefull 4 dropped Sajid’s name as a director of the movie. The filmmaker has made very rare public appearances since then. Now, an Indian model named Paula has accused Khan of sexual harassment in a long Instagram post.

Paula begins by citing the reason behind keeping quiet during the #MeToo movement. She said that she did not have a godfather and had to earn for her family. The model then says that now she dares to speak against the filmmaker as her parents are not with her anymore. She also alleges that he harassed her when she was 17 years old. Paula writes, “He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me.”

I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17. Paula

The model further alleges that Sajid Khan told her strip in front of him to get a role in his movie Housefull. Paula adds that she does not have any idea about the number of girls with whom he might have behaved the same way as he did to her. She also says about having realized that it affected her badly when she chose not to speak as a child. Paula ends her note with a hard-hitting sentence stating that people like Sajid Khan should be put behind bars for casting couch and stealing dreams.

Check out Paula's Instagram post below:

Also Read: Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar on working with Sajid Khan: If he is acquitted in #MeToo, I will work with him

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×