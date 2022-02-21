Sajid Khan, Farah Khan clicked as they arrive for Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s court marriage; PICS

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are now man and wife. The couple got married on February 9 at a farmhouse in Khandala. Though they have not shared any picture from the wedding on social media but their wedding videos, pictures are going viral on social media. Well, today the couple is having their court marriage. Farah Khan and Sajid Khan were spotted outside Farhan’s house. Just now, the couple’s first pictures have also come. Both are looking beautiful in ethnic attire.