Sajid Khan reacts to KGF 2, Animal's success; 'Agar box office strong hai, toh woh film galat ho hi nahin sakti'

Sajid Khan is known for having strong and honest opinions on films and cinema. The filmmaker who has made films like Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2, Himmatwala, and Humshakals recently shared his thoughts on blockbusters like Animal and KGF: Chapter 2.

Sajid opened up the discourse around the films and said that if the films have done strong business at the box office then they can't be wrong.

Sajid Khan talks about Animal and KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 and Animal have proved to be two of the biggest nationwide blockbusters in the past 2 years. The films got big thumbs up from the masses but a section of the industry and audience criticized them for various reasons.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Khan said that he liked Animal while adding, "Hit film hai. Rs. 500 crores kiya. At times, you might not agree (with the success)."

Explaining his point, he took the example of KGF 2 and said that the movie did a business of more than Rs. 400 crores. He recalled watching it with his friends who said 'kya bakwaas film hai'. (What ru**ish is the film) Sajid shared, "I told them, 'We have come to watch the film in the week when it crossed Rs. 400 crores. Hence, we have to bow down to it (and agree) that this is a good film'." He added that a film can't be wrong if the box office business is strong. "Agar box office strong hai, toh woh film galat ho hi nahin sakti. You can say 'mujhe achhi nahin lagi'. You can't say that 'film bakwaas hai'." (If box office numbers are strong you, then film can't be wrong. You can say you didn't like the film but you can't say the film is ru**ish).

More about Animal and KGF 2

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a crime action film that was released on December 1, 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles, the film proved to be the year's one of the biggest grossers.

Prashanth Neel directorial KGF 2 was the sequel to the 2018 pan-India blockbuster KGF with Superstar Yash in the lead. Apart from Yash, the 2022 film also had Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles and proved to be a much bigger success as compared to the first part.

