Sajid Khan remembers his brother Wajid & shares a throwback VIDEO of the late musician playing a tune on phone

The music composer Wajid Khan passed away on May 31 due to a cardiac arrest. The music industry was deeply shocked when the news of Wajid Khan's death broke. Many celebrities and actors from Bollywood shared their shock and disbelief over the unfortunate date of the music director. Now, Wajid Khan's brother Sajid has shared a throwback video fo the late composer while he played a tune on his phone when he was admitted to the hospital. The throwback video sees Wajid Khan playing a tune on an app on his phone while he was in the hospital.

The death of the talented composer has left a void in the Indian music industry. As per the statement given by Sajid Khan, his brother suffered from a Kidney infection and passed away after he experienced a heart stroke. Another video of the late music director shows him singing to a song from Dabangg film. The composer is seen singing the song Hud Hud Dabangg from the starrer in the throwback video.

Check out the video of Wajid Khan:

The fans and followers of the late music composer took to their social media handles to offer their condolences to the family. Many fans also wrote how there will be no other like the late music composer and that the fams will always miss him dearly. The throwback video of the late Wajid Khan shared by his brother Sajid sees him playing the tune, thereby highlighting his love for music.

