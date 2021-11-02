Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife mourns Divya Bharti’s father Om Prakash Bharti’s demise; Says ‘Will miss you dad’

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry. Remember late actress Divya Bharti? Her father Om Prakash Bharti passed away on October 30. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala posted a picture of Divya’s father and confirmed the news of his unfortunate demise. Sajid was earlier married to Divya Bharti but after her sudden death, he took care of her parents as his own. The picture had both Divya and Sajid posing with Om Prakash Bharti. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Warda Khan Nadiadwala posted two pictures. The first picture had Sajid Nadiadwala posing with Divya Bharti’s father Om Prakash Bharti as both of them could be seen smiling and in the next picture we can see Sajid’s wife Warda hugging him. Sharing these memorable pictures, Warda wrote, “Will Miss u Dad! #rip #omprakashbharti @kunalbhartiofficial stay strong.”

Take a look: 

Divya Bharti was one of the most popular actresses of her time. Her death had left all her fans and closed ones in a deep state of shock. Warda Khan Nadiadwala is Sajid’s second wife and recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she opened up about her views on Divya Bharti. She said, “I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her ‘Badi Mummy’. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives."

