Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video OTT release: When and where to watch Radhika Madan-Nimrat Kaur starrer

The suspense thriller Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, starring Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan, hit the big screen on October 27. Following a successful theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on a popular OTT platform from this month onwards.

Where to watch Radhika Madan’s Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

After about two months of the Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan starrer Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video theatrical release, the film has finally been released on the popular streaming platform Netflix today. A while ago, the streaming platform Netflix took to its Instagram handle to update fans and followers about the film’s OTT release.

Sharing a poster of the film, Netflix wrote, “One viral video. Many questions. Sajini Shinde is nowhere to be found. Is there more than what meets the eye? Watch the thrilling movie, #SajiniShindeKaViralVideo streaming only on Netflix!”

More about the Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan starrer Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video revolves around a school teacher perceived as wise by everyone until a controversial video of hers goes viral, altering people's opinions instantly. Simultaneously, she goes missing, prompting a search for her. A female police officer takes charge of the investigation, uncovering various truths. The movie carries a crucial message that deserves attention.

The main cast of Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video includes Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It also features Bhagyashree from Maine Pyaar Kiya, renowned Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Sumeet Vyas in significant roles. The ensemble comprises seasoned actors with proven skills in their respective works.

Mikhil Musale has directed Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The suspense-thriller is co-written by Mikhil and Parinda Joshi, with additional screenplay and dialogue credits going to Anu Singh Choudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan. The music for the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

About Radhika Madan’s work front

Radhika Madan showcased her acting prowess in films such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Shiddat, and more. In the current year, she appeared in movies like Kuttey and Kacchey Limbu apart from Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. Additionally, she is actively involved in projects like Sanaa.

