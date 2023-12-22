Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video OTT release: When and where to watch Radhika Madan-Nimrat Kaur starrer
Radhika Madan 's film, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, has now started streaming on an OTT platform. Explore where you can enjoy this movie!
The suspense thriller Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, starring Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan, hit the big screen on October 27. Following a successful theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on a popular OTT platform from this month onwards.
Where to watch Radhika Madan’s Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
After about two months of the Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan starrer Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video theatrical release, the film has finally been released on the popular streaming platform Netflix today. A while ago, the streaming platform Netflix took to its Instagram handle to update fans and followers about the film’s OTT release.
Sharing a poster of the film, Netflix wrote, “One viral video. Many questions. Sajini Shinde is nowhere to be found. Is there more than what meets the eye? Watch the thrilling movie, #SajiniShindeKaViralVideo streaming only on Netflix!”
TAKE A LOOK:
More about the Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan starrer Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video revolves around a school teacher perceived as wise by everyone until a controversial video of hers goes viral, altering people's opinions instantly. Simultaneously, she goes missing, prompting a search for her. A female police officer takes charge of the investigation, uncovering various truths. The movie carries a crucial message that deserves attention.
The main cast of Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video includes Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It also features Bhagyashree from Maine Pyaar Kiya, renowned Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Sumeet Vyas in significant roles. The ensemble comprises seasoned actors with proven skills in their respective works.
Mikhil Musale has directed Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The suspense-thriller is co-written by Mikhil and Parinda Joshi, with additional screenplay and dialogue credits going to Anu Singh Choudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan. The music for the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar.
About Radhika Madan’s work front
Radhika Madan showcased her acting prowess in films such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Shiddat, and more. In the current year, she appeared in movies like Kuttey and Kacchey Limbu apart from Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. Additionally, she is actively involved in projects like Sanaa.
ALSO READ: Radhika Madan on facing rejection for her looks; recalls being told her 'jaw is slightly tedha'
Star
Jake Gyllenhaal
NET Worth: ~ 34.99 MN USD (RS 290 cr)
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans for their well wishes and shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Patrick Swayze on it. In the post, he teased his fans by hinting that he will be playing the role of John Dalton in th...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply