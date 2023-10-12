Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video Trailer OUT: Radhika Madan-Nimrat Kaur will keep you hooked to suspense thriller

The makers of Badlapur and Stree have always managed to entertain the audience with relatively new and fresh topics. The team is yet again back with another suspense thriller, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. This time, the film also infuses roaring talents from Marathi cinema. An ensemble star comprises of Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur, Bhagyashree, Subodh Bhave, Chinmaye Mandlekar, Shashank Shinde, Sumeet Vyas, Soham Majumdar, Shruti Vyas, Sneha Raikar, Ashutosh Gaikwad and Rashmi Agdekar in significant roles. Recently, the team unveiled the trailer of the film, which has been getting a great deal of attention.

On Thursday, October 12, the trailer of the Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video was released by the team. A 1:38-minute suspense-filled trailer promises to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. The trailer delivers an engaging experience, leaving everyone guessing how and why Sajini Shinde (Radhika Madan) went missing and who is responsible for her disappearance.

Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the story is based on a young physics teacher who disappears under mysterious circumstances. A relentless Bela (Nimrat Kaur), a seasoned and highly skilled crime branch investigator, takes up the case to find a missing Sajini. Motives were many, but none were as black and white as Bela would have liked and as she races against time to find out the truth, a series of unexpected turns unfold.

You may watch the trailer here:

In a statement shared, Mikhil Musale stated, “The story is conformed within the set-up of a social thriller and has a great blend of a talented bunch of Hindi and Marathi actors. All of them have ensured that their note-worthy performances take center stage. We hope the film gets a lot of love since they've all given their best.”

About Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

The upcoming suspense thriller Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video is jointly written by Mikhil Musale and Parinda Joshi, while the former will also be directing it. The additional screenplay and dialogues are written by Anu Singh Choudhary and Kshitij.

