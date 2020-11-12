Sakshi Malik announces engagement with boyfriend Santul Katahra by sharing PHOTOS from their special day

Sakshi Malik who appeared in the song 'Bom Diggy Diggy' from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is now engaged. Check out her pictures on Instagram.

Whenever we talk about the song Bom Diggy Diggy from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the first name that strikes our minds is definitely Sakshi Malik. The stunning beauty became an overnight sensation post her stint in the peppy number. There is no denying this fact that she can give any Bollywood actress a run for the money. Now, there is some good news for all the fans of Sakshi. She is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Santul Katahra.

The actress has shared numerous pictures on social media while announcing the same. One can imagine the fairytale wedding the lovely couple has been probably dreaming of after having looked at their engagement pictures. Sakshi looks gorgeous in an embellished pink and green lehenga teamed up with a matching dupatta. Meanwhile, her fiancé Santul also looks suave in an all-white attire. Many of their candid moments that are caught on the camera leave us in complete awe.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik has written in one of her captions, “He casually said one day “Let’s exchange promise rings!” and of course I loved the idea. But I could’ve never imagined then that you would blow my mind like this with the sweetest surprise ever! This day was purely magical and you surely made me feel soooo special!” She has also tagged Santul in the same post and further writes, “Thanks for always treating me like your princess, feeling so grateful to have you by my side always!” For the unversed, the couple got engaged in New Delhi.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan reveals how Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety changed things and struggle in Bollywood; Read On

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sakshi Malik Instagram

Share your comment ×