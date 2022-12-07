Salaam Venky screening: Aamir Khan rocks his new look; Kajol and others arrive to watch the film

Salaam Venky, the slice-of-life drama that features popular actress Kajol in the lead role, is gearing up for its theatrical release. Revathy, the famous actress-director is making a comeback to filmmaking after a long hiatus, with the project. Vishal Jethwa, the Mardaani fame actor is playing the titular character Venky in the film. One of the biggest highlights of the Salaam Venky trailer was the special appearance by popular star Aamir Khan, in its final scene. Aamir Khan, Kajol, and others attend the Salaam Venky screening

The makers of Salaam Venky arranged a special screening of the film, for its cast and crew members and some selected guests from the film industry. Aamir Khan, who plays a cameo role in the Revathy directorial, rocked his new look at the screening event. Mr. Perfectionist is seen in a denim jacket and matching trousers, which he paired with a black t-shirt. He completed his new look with salt n' pepper hair and beard, and statement glasses. Kajol, the leading lady of the film, looked gorgeous in a grey saree with an embellished border, which she paired up with a maroon blouse and matching shawl. The actress completed her look with a messy bun, statement chocker, and dewy make-up. Director Revathy, on the other hand, looked regal in an off-white silk saree. Check out the Salaam Venky screening pictures:

Along with the cast and crew of Salaam Venky, many popular Bollywood celebs including Kajol's mother and veteran actress Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukherjee, actor-voice artist Sharad Kelkar, Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta and her husband, actor Vatsal Sheth, actor-comedian Varun Sharma, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and many others attended the screening event. About Salaam Venky The movie, which is based on the book 'The Last Hurrah' by Shrikant Murthy, revolves around the life of Sujata, who does everything in her capacity to let her ill son live his life to the fullest. Kajol is playing the role of Sujatha in the film, which features Vishal Jethwa in the role of her son Venky. The movie features a stellar star cast including Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, Aahana Kumra, Rajiv Khandelwal, Kamal Sadnah, and others in the supporting roles.

