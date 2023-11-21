Salaam Venky star Aahana Kumra credits Sonam Kapoor for red carpet fashion revolution, calls her 'iconic'

Nov 21, 2023
Sonam Kapoor, a perennial fashion icon, continues to captivate attention with her appearances at Mumbai events. The Delhi 6 actress serves as an inspiration for emerging actors, pushing the boundaries of fashion and style. Recently, during a fashion event, actress Aahana Kumra expressed to TOI that she admires Sonam Kapoor for her remarkable sense of style, acknowledging the influence the fashionista has on her and others in the industry.

Aahana Kumra believes that many stylists in the industry owe their jobs to Sonam Kapoor

In a recent chat, Aahana Kumra couldn't help but gush about Sonam Kapoor's iconic status in the fashion scene, crediting her for kickstarting a fashion revolution on the Indian red carpet. Aahana even highlighted the ripple effect, mentioning how stylists around Sonam owe their gigs to the fashionista. It's a sentiment that resonates with her own stylist, who often emphasizes the impact.

