Salaam Venky star Kajol looks classy in all-black attire at the Mumbai airport, PICS Inside
Popular Bollywood actor, Kajol, who essayed the lead role in the film Salaam Venky, has dropped bombshells with her rocking look at the Mumbai airport. See glimpses here.
Kajol Devgan, popularly known as Kajol, has grabbed headlines nowadays owing to her powerful performance in the film Salaam Venky. Directed by Revathi, the storyline of Salaam Venky revolves around a mother who is working hard by toiling day and night to treat her son’s illness. The film hit the theatres on December 9 and has garnered great responses from critics so far.
Kajol gets papped at Mumbai aiport
On Friday evening, popular actor Kajol was clicked by the paparazzi a the Mumbai airport. Here, she was looking dapper wearing a black blazer jacket over a comfortable white top and black pyjamas. She opted to don her no-make-up look and wore black shades to add grace to her look.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Kajol in Salaam Venky
Apart from Kajol, actors Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Raj, Priya Mani and Aamir Khan also feature in the film. Kajol announced that she started filming for Salaam Venky in February 2022 and posted a picture of herself and Revathi holding a clapboard with the name of the movie. Since then, Kajol’s fans were waiting to see the film at the theatres.
Kajol, for the unaware, was honoured with a Padma Shri in 2011 for her contribution to the film industry by the Government of India.
Also Read: Salaam Venky Review: Keep tissues handy for Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's melodramatic tale on life and death