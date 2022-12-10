Salaam Venky star Kajol looks classy in all-black attire at the Mumbai airport, PICS Inside

Kajol Devgan, popularly known as Kajol, has grabbed headlines nowadays owing to her powerful performance in the film Salaam Venky. Directed by Revathi, the storyline of Salaam Venky revolves around a mother who is working hard by toiling day and night to treat her son’s illness. The film hit the theatres on December 9 and has garnered great responses from critics so far. Kajol gets papped at Mumbai aiport

On Friday evening, popular actor Kajol was clicked by the paparazzi a the Mumbai airport. Here, she was looking dapper wearing a black blazer jacket over a comfortable white top and black pyjamas. She opted to don her no-make-up look and wore black shades to add grace to her look. Have a look at the glimpses here.