Salaam Venky Trailer: Watch Kajol aka Sujatha fight every battle for son Venky; Don't miss Aamir Khan's cameo

Kajol will be soon seen in Salaam Venky, which is directed by Revathy. It is one of the most-anticipated movie and the actress' fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the film. It is produced by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal through their banners, Blive Productions, and RTake Studios, respectively. Salaam Venky is set to release in theatres on 9th December 2022. Apart from Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, and Rajeev Khandelwal also play pivotal roles. Kajol unveils Salaam Venky trailer

Now, the makers of Salaam Venky have finally unveiled the trailer of the movie. Kajol took to her Instagram handle and announced the trailer, "Get ready to live life Venky size #SalaamVenkyTrailer out now! Releasing on 9th December in cinemas near you," she wrote as the caption. In the trailer, we can see Kajol aka Sujata, a mother looking after her differently-abled son, played by Vishal. The mother-son duo can also be heard mouthing Rajesh Khanna's iconic dialogue from the film Anand, 'Zindagi lamb nahi badi honi chahiye babumoshai' as Venky rests on the hospital bed. Sujatha (Kajol) can be seen battling the most difficult circumstances with a smile for her son, whom she loves unconditionally, and also teaches us the true meaning of living life big despite problems

Aamir Khan's special appearance Apart from the trailer, what got us truly excited was a surprising cameo by Aamir Khan. However, his role is yet to be known in Salaam Venky, but we are definitely looking forward to Kajol and Aamir reuniting after their 2006 film, Fanaa. Fans react to Salaam Venky trailer Reacting to the trailer, fans reacted positively in the comments section. A user wrote: "Kajol and Amir Khan is the greatest actor and actress of all time of Indian Cinema. Living Legends of Indian Cinema." Another user said: "Woohoooo THIS LOOKS BRILLIANT and you look fab @kajol. Can’t wait to see you on the big screen again." A third user commented: "Aamir Kajol together again after Fanaa. Can't waitttt." Meanwhile, Salaam Venky was previously titled The Last Hurrah.

