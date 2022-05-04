Salakhe: Subhash Ghai finishes script writing for his upcoming movie

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai says that he's finished writing the script of his next project, titled 'Salakhe'.

Without giving away too many details about the cast of the film, Ghai said, "It is an exciting action-packed drama revolving in a prison and is due to go on floors soon under Mukta Arts banner. I am stoked about 'Salakhe' and hope that the movie receives just as much love as my work so far."

The filmmaker's last release was '36 Farmhouse' which completed 100 days today and it released on Zee5.

Also Read: Subhash Ghai REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding; Says they're 'fulfilling Rishi Kapoor's dream'