Salary of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s bodyguard will blow your mind; Details Inside

and Virat Kohli together enjoy a massive following and their fans are always excited to take pictures with them. Whenever the Bollywood power couple steps out in the city or abroad, they ensure complete security. In the past, Anushka’s bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu has always protected her and now he looks after the couple together. He is surely a one-man army.

But ever wondered how much does Sonu earn to ensure Anushka and Virat’s safety during public appearances? Reports have suggested that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress pays an annual salary of Rs 1.2 crore approximately. Besides that, a report in Zoom also stated that Sonu is one of the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards in the town. Sonu had been with the Sui Dhaaga actress for years now and Anushka considers him no less than a family. During the shoot of ‘Zero’ several pictures surfaced the internet wherein Anushka was seen celebrating Sonu’s birthday.

Currently, Anushka and family are in the UK as Virat was busy playing Test series with England. Yesterday, Kohli-led team India scored a big win against England at the mecca of cricket, Lord’s. Team India won the breathtaking match by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match test series. Anushka and Virat have been sharing glimpses from their time abroad. On the work front, Anushka last appeared in the movie Zero with and . Though the actress hasn’t been seen in films for the past two years, her production company has been making content for streaming networks.