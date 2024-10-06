‘Salim-Javed are copy-writers, not writers’ says FIR writer Amit Aaryan; makes shocking allegations of them copying ‘from other works without hesitation’

The 70s was one of the most iconic decades in the history of Bollywood, and the writing duo Salim-Javed is credited for creating those epic stories. Recently, Amit Aaryan, who wrote the TV show FIR, claimed that Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are more like 'copy-writers' because they plagiarised from other writers and never produced original work.

Amit Aaryan is also known for writing shows like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Lapatagan. He recently sat down for an interview with Digital Commentary and shared his views on Salim-Javid, one of the most famous screenwriters from Bollywood.

He said, "I do not consider Salim and Javed writers. They are two people whom the whole world salutes, but they have only, in their entire lives, plagiarised. Salim and Javed are copy-writers, not writers." The writer shared some examples, like the story of Ramesh Sippy's Sholay in 1975, which he alleged was taken from a Raj Khosla movie, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, from 1971.

Amit shared, "Sholay features one man, whose hands were cut off and his family eliminated by a dacoit, trying to take revenge against his rival through other persons. In Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Vinod Khanna played a dacoit named Jabbar Singh, who became Gabbar Singh in Sholay. Actor Jayant played a retired soldier in the Khosla movie whose one hand was cut off. In Sholay, there is a retired police officer with both his hands cut off." However, he shared that Amitabh Bachchan's character was added to the story.

Aaryan mentioned similarities in the stories of films and claimed that every scene from Sholay was copied from other films. He also argued that the 1975 film Deewaar by Yash Chopra was copied from Gunga Jumna.

The FIR further alleged that the writing duo, Salim-Javed even copied from their work, mentioning films like Gunga Jumna, Deewaar, and Shakti. He shared how every frame and action sequence is plagiarised, yet the world parishes them. Amit said, "Salim and Javed are better businessmen and salesmen. They knew how to sell something and narrate it well."

Apart from his sensational claims, Aaryan recalled how Salim Khan was a big fan of the TV show FIR, which he wrote. He even invited the team for lunch with his family. A couple of months ago, a documentary on Salim Javed, Angry Young Men, was released, and he called it a way to clear their image of their children.

