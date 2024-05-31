Salim-Javed's documentary backed by Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar to feature never-seen-before visuals, rare footage

Legendary screenwriter duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar have been one of the most loved duos in Bollywood. It was back in 2021 that Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar will be joining hands for the first time to bring a documentary on the life of the iconic duo which will be titled, Angry Young Men.

Ever since the buzz around the documentary, excitement among the fans has been skyrocketing. In the latest update, it has been revealed that the eagerly-awaited project aims to uncover the story behind it all and witness rare footage and things that the audiences have never seen before.

Salim-Javed's documentary to feature never seen before visuals and rare footage

According to an independent industry source, "The documentary based on the life of the veteran screenwriter duo Salim–Javed will encapsulate rare footage that has never been seen before. From internal talks to behind-the-scenes pictures to interesting, unheard stories of their writing and creating iconic stories and characters, everything will be a part of this documentary."

This will be made possible through interviews, archival footage, and in-depth analysis where the documentary will provide a comprehensive look at their careers, their iconic works, and the cultural phenomena they sparked. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Salim-Javed's documentary

By bringing together Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar, this documentary will not only honor the legendary duo but also serve as an educational and inspirational piece for cinephiles and aspiring filmmakers. It promises to be a fitting tribute to two of the most influential figures in the history of Indian cinema, preserving their legacy for future generations.

The revolutionizing of storytelling in Indian cinema and iconic narratives that stood the test of time spanned from 1971 to 1987. During this period, the duo worked on nearly 24 films, out of which 20 turned out to be commercial and critical successes. Some of their remarkable works include Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, Don, and Kaala Patthar among others.

The upcoming documentary seeks to tell the interesting stories of Salim-Javed, who were not only masters of mass entertainment but also pioneers in popularizing genres like the masala film, the Dacoit Western, and Bombay underworld crime films.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan is termed as the Angry Young Man of Bollywood, and he was bestowed with this title following his portrayal of the fearless cop, Vijay from Zanjeer, which was written by Salim-Javed.

ALSO READ: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor’s rockstar avatar in Animal entry scene has a connection to King of Pop Michael Jackson?