Salim Khan feels Amitabh Bachchan should retire from work: There are no good scripts for him

Amitabh Bachchan has proved that age is just a number and it does not have to do anything with work. The actor, who turned 79 on October 11, has many films lined up in his kitty. At this age, he is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and is also hosting the game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Actors from his era have retired from work, but Amitabh Bachchan is still going strong. However, recently veteran writer Salim Khan said that the actor should retire now.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan said, “Amitabh Bachchan has achieved everything in his life. He should retire now and keep few years of life for himself. He has played a brilliant inning and done good work. But now it is time for him to free himself from the race. He must take a graceful retirement. And there are no stories or scripts for an actor like him now.” Salim Khan has worked with Amitabh Bachchan on many films including Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Majboor, Don, Trishul, Kaala Paththar, Dostana, etc.

Big B celebrated his birthday yesterday. Many of his fans had arrived at his house to wish him. The actor also came out and waved at them. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors of the generation. He has Brahmastra, Good Bye, Mayday, Jhund and Uunchai in his kitty.

The actor shared a picture on his Instagram and wrote, “my gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection ..your greetings today have been immense .. I cannot respond to all of them , but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response ..”

