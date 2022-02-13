Salim Khan remembers late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar: No one can replace the legend

Lata Mangeshkar’s unfortunate demise came as a jolt for the nation. The melody queen breathed her last on February 7 and the news sent down a wave of grief among the fans. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan remembered Lata Mangeshkar’s and said that no one can replace the legend.

Speaking to India Today, Salim Khan said, "Money is goddess Laxmi's gift but it can leave you anytime. Lata Mangeshkar's voice was a gift from Saraswati, and no one can take it from her. The biggest tragedy of life is that you can be easily replaced. Sunil Gavaskar was replaced by Sachin Tendulkar. But in Hindi cinema, no one can replace legends like Mohammed Rafi Saab, Lata Mangeshkar, or Kishore Kumar. That's because no one has the talent that these legends had."

He further added, "I think that's because today, people don't have the dedication that people had in the past. Lata Mangeshkar was immersed in singing, obsessed with it. To achieve the level of success she did, you need that."

Salim Khan recalled how Lata Mangeshkar used to take her songs to another level and added that she had such a voice that she could sing in any range.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. She passed away on February 07 after her health condition deteriorated. The legendary singer was laid to rest at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours.

