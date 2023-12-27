Salim Khan says Arbaaz Khan’s second wedding is not ‘gunaah’: ‘I don’t think there was any need for discussion’

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan on Sunday, in an intimate nikah ceremony which was held at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. It was attended by Arbaaz’s son Arhaan, his brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, parents Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and friends Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor, among others. Now, Arbaaz’s father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has opened up about the wedding, and said that he did not interfere with his son’s decision to marry her.

Salim Khan opens up on Arbaaz Khan’s wedding with Sshura Khan

In an interaction with News18 Showsha, Salim Khan said that he is extremely happy for his son, and has given the couple his blessings. Speaking about Arbaaz Khan’s decision to get married, Salim Khan said, “They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom.”

Salim Khan added that there was no reason for Arbaaz to discuss his decision to remarry with anyone in the family. He said that his son is young, educated, mature, and is capable of making his own decisions. “There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems,” he said.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding

Pictures and videos from Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding have gone viral on social media. At the wedding ceremony, Arbaaz’s son Arhaan played the guitar, while the doting dad proudly captured the special moment. A video also showed the father-son duo singing together. Meanwhile, Salman Khan was seen grooving to Tere Mast Mast Do Nain at Arbaaz’s wedding.

Post the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds shared dreamy pictures. In the caption, they wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day.”

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. After being married for almost 19 years, they got divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for many years now.

