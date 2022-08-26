Salim Merchant announces release date of Sidhu Moose Wala‘s song Jaandi Vaar; To share revenue with his family

Sidhu Moose Wala‘s track Jaandi Vaar. The song, which also has vocals by singer Afsana Khan, was recorded by them in July 2021 in Chandigarh. Jaandi Vaar will be released on September 2, 2022. Salim also announced that as a tribute to the late singer, a portion of the collected revenue will be given to his family. The music composer took to Instagram to make the announcement through a video, recalling the time when he met Sidhu through Afsana Khan and why he decided to collaborate with them. Music composer Salim Merchant on Thursday announced the release date of late singer‘s track Jaandi Vaar. The song, which also has vocals by singer Afsana Khan, was recorded by them in July 2021 in Chandigarh. Jaandi Vaar will be released on September 2, 2022. Salim also announced that as a tribute to the late singer, a portion of the collected revenue will be given to his family. The music composer took to Instagram to make the announcement through a video, recalling the time when he met Sidhu through Afsana Khan and why he decided to collaborate with them.

Sharing the video, Salim wrote: “Our song with @sidhu_moosewala is releasing on September 2, 2022. This song titled Jaandi Vaar is a tribute to Sidhu & is in loving memory of him. A part of the proceeds will go to Sidhu’s family. It features @sidhu_moosewala & @itsafsanakhan You can own a part of this song by going to @kalakaar_io.” In the video, he can be heard saying, “Hi everyone, a lot of people ask me about the release date of the song I recorded with Sidhu Moose Wala. So now the time has come. We had recorded the in July 2021 in Chandigarh. I met Afsana Khan last year and she introduced me to Sidhu.”

He further said, Salim further said, “After knowing Sidhu’s passion for his art, music, community, his people, I felt a lot of happiness and within no time we decided to work together. This song was recorded at my friend Sachin Ahuja’s studio in Chandigarh… Sidhu has sung this song from his heart and Afsana added beauty to the song. Today Sidhu is not amongst us but his thoughts and voice are in this song and that is why we are releasing this song as a tribute for Sidhu’s fans, people who have loved him and everyone around the world who liked his songs. To honour Sidhu, we have decided that whatever revenue is collected through this song, we will give one part of it to his parents. This song’s title is Jaan Di Vaar and it will be released on Sept 2”.

For the unversed, singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot brutally on May 29, 2022 in Mansa district, Punjab. The shocking incident took place a day after his security cover was curtailed by the Punjab Government.