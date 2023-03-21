'Salim saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat' says Salman Khan's family friend

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood who is often seen making headlines for his upcoming films and these days all eyes are on him as fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A few days back, there was buzz that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has asked the superstar to apologize to the Bishnoi group and if he fails to do so, he will face the consequences. Now, as per the recent development, Mumbai Police has tightened security outside Salman’s Galaxy Apartment as he received threats by email. However, a family friend of the superstar revealed that the actor is taking it very casually.

Salman Khan’s family friend reveals about Salim Khan’s condition

In a conversation, Salman’s close friend revealed that ‘Salman is taking the threat most casually… or maybe he is acting casual so that his parents do not get worried. The best part of this family’s hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly Salim saab (Salman’s father Salim Khan) is keeping very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat.’

He further revealed that Salman was against the tightening of security as he feels that ‘the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he has succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga. However due to family pressure he has cut down on all outings except for the post-production work of his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which cannot be delayed.”

Salman Khan’s work front

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on Eid this year. The teaser of the movie released on January 25 made fans go crazy over the chemistry between Pooja Hegde and Salman in the film. This movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill.

