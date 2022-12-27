Salman Khan 5 gestures towards Sangeeta Bijlani on his 57th birthday which prove their bond is irreplaceable

Bollywood is a place where we fans get to witness a lot of love stories. Some of them end up in happily ever after, but there are some which do start on this magical journey of happily ever after but unfortunately do not end up like this. One such relationship has been that of Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani. A lot has been spoken about the Tiger 3 star’s love life. There have been a couple of girls coming in and going out of his life but the place which Sangeeta still holds in his life is irreplaceable. The bond that they share is precious and it is beyond words. Well, we got to witness that last night at the actor’s 57th birthday bash. The way he held Sangeeta and planted a kiss on her forehead before bidding her goodbye was too cute and indeed grabbed all the limelight. Scroll down to take a look at 5 gestures of Bhaijaan for his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta which is winning the internet and how! Kiss on her forehead

One of the major highlights of Salman Khan’s 57th birthday bash has to be the kiss he planted on his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani’s forehead. The diva looked stunning as she wore a purple glittery wrap-around dress with a plunging neckline. She left her hair open and completed her look with golden hoops. She paired transparent heels with her dress and we bet it would have been difficult for anyone to take their eyes off her. Like a perfect host, Salman came out with her and stood with her while she waited for her car. Later when her car came, the actor held her close, pulled her head ahead and planted a kiss on her forehead.

Still makes her laugh Someone rightly said that be with someone who can make you laugh easily. Well, we all have seen and we know that Salman Khan and his comic timing is perfect. Although making someone laugh is quite difficult but the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor made Sangeeta Bijlani laugh without doing much. He made sure to make her laugh till the time she was waiting for her car and made her wait entertaining. Now, that is sweet, isn’t it? Those eye note exchanges They say a lot can be spoken with your eyes and we could see that happening between Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani last night. As both of them stood waiting for her car, the actor looked at her. There was maybe he wanted to say and it looks like Sangeeta very well understood the language of his eyes only to respond with a laugh.

The hug Before bidding the final goodbye, Salman Khan wrapped Sangeeta Bijlani in his arms for a warm hug and that itself is proof of the fact that they share a great bond.

Coming ahead to open the door When Sangeeta approaches her car, we can see his bodyguard Shera rushing towards the door to open it for her. That is when Salman stops Shera and comes ahead himself to hold the door while she sat in the car. All this happened so quickly and we are sure the Wanted star had something funny to say to Shera at that moment as well because we can see both him and Shera smiling as Sangeeta sat in the car. Salman Khan’s work front Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan on the silver screen. He has a couple of exciting line up of films. The actor is all set to feature in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji wherein Salman Khan will feature in the lead role. The film will also feature actor Pooja Hegde and will mark the Bollywood debut of Television actor Shehnaaz Gill. The first look of the actor has already created a lot of hype and we bet fans cannot wait to see him in action yet again. Apart from this Salman also has Tiger 3. A film that everyone has been waiting for since a long time. He will be seen in the film alongside Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Amidst such a tight schedule, Salman Khan is also busy working on the sets of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

