Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and others grace Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash; See PICS

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and many other popular stars of Bollywood were spotted attending Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party. See PICS...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Published on Apr 23, 2023   |  04:55 AM IST  |  739
Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan
Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Salman Khan at Arpita-Ayush's Eid party (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood, as always, celebrated Eid in style this year. Just like every year, the most celebrated personalities of the Hindi film industry came together for a grand Eid party, which was hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. The party, which was held in Mumbai on April 22, Saturday, was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry including superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, and many others. 

Check out the pictures from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid bash, below:

Salman Khan (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan pose together (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Ibrahim Ali Khan (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Disha Patani (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Arpita and Ayush (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

