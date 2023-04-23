Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and others grace Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash; See PICS
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and many other popular stars of Bollywood were spotted attending Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party. See PICS...
Bollywood, as always, celebrated Eid in style this year. Just like every year, the most celebrated personalities of the Hindi film industry came together for a grand Eid party, which was hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. The party, which was held in Mumbai on April 22, Saturday, was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry including superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, and many others.
Check out the pictures from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid bash, below:
