Salman Khan, Aamir Khan pose with Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor in THIS old pic but Tiger & Sonam steal the show

A throwback photo was shared on social media by Ayesha Shroff that features Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and others.

Often, throwback photos of Bollywood superstars from back in the days leave their fans in complete awe and speaking of this, a cute old photo of , , Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Subhash Ghai, Sachin Pilgaonkar posing together is going viral on the internet. The superstars seemed to have come together for a shoot back in the days of 1991 and the click was from then. However, the cutest part of the photo was Tiger Shroff and as toddlers.

Yes, little Sonam and Tiger can be seen posing with their dads Anil and Jackie in a throwback photo shared by Ayesha Shroff on social media. Later, it was shared by filmmaker Subhash Ghai as well. In the picture, Aamir and Salman can be seen standing right next to each other. With their youthful looks, the two superstars of today looked absolutely handsome in the frame. Along with them, Govinda, Anil, Jackie, Subhash and Sachin were all smiles as they were caught in the frame.

The photo was taken back in the days when Subhah Ghai shot a short film on communal harmony titled, ‘pyar ki Ganga bahe.’ Seeing the photo, one is transported back in time. Tiger can be seen being held by dad Jackie while Sonam is seen posing with dad Anil. The stars of Gen-Y today surely would be delighted to see this cute moment when they posed together with their dads. The video of the song also featured with his dad .

Check out the throwback photo of Aamir, Salman, Jackie, Anil, Tiger, Sonam and others:

Meanwhile, all the stars are currently at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Salman is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse while Jackie is at his Khandala home all by himself. Sonam is in New Delhi with hubby Anand Ahuja and Tiger is in Mumbai with his family. All the Bollywood stars are doing their best to urge people to adhere to the lockdown guidelines amid Coronavirus spread in the country.

Check out the throwback video of the song featuring Aamir, Salman, Govinda, Jackie, Anil, Tiger, Sonam:

