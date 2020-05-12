Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna or Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri, which comedy do you like more? COMMENT

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan worked in Andaz Apna Apna which is a cult classic comedy. Another classic comedy is Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty starrer Hera Pheri. Between the two comedy classics, which one do you like more? Tell us in the comments.

Among the popular superstars in Bollywood, , and are the ones who enjoy a massive fan following. Over the years, Salman, Aamir and Akshay have worked in several films and some of them have been blockbusters. Speaking of this, a film that Salman and Aamir worked in, back in 1994 was Andaz Apna Apna. When it released in theatres, the film wasn’t a big success but later, it became a cult comedy and now, it is one of the most favourite films of many.

On the other hand, Akshay was all set to bid adieu to his Bollywood career after 14 straight flops but, Hera Pheri happened. The blockbuster comedy film starred Akshay as Raju, Paresh Rawal as Babu Rao and Suniel Shetty as Shyam. The story of 3 blokes managed to tickle everyone’s funny bones and now, Hera Pheri is among the cult classic comedy films in Bollywood. The funny story starring Akshay with others managed to leave everyone laughing and became a hit.

While both Salman’s Andaz Apna Apna and Akshay’s Hera Pheri enjoy a massive fan following. It would be interesting to know out of the two films which one fans love more. While Salman and Aamir starrer revolves around Amar and Prem who want to marry a rich girl and love on her money, Hera Pheri stars Akshay as Raju who concocts a plan with Babu Rao and Shyam to make money off a fake kidnapping. Both films enjoy a massive fan following and it would be interesting to see which one do fans pick as their favourite. So between, Salman and Aamir’s Andaz Apna Apna and Akshay’s Hera Pheri, which is your favourite comedy?

Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

