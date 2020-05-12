Salman Khan, Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna or Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri, which comedy do you like more? COMMENT
Among the popular superstars in Bollywood, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are the ones who enjoy a massive fan following. Over the years, Salman, Aamir and Akshay have worked in several films and some of them have been blockbusters. Speaking of this, a film that Salman and Aamir worked in, back in 1994 was Andaz Apna Apna. When it released in theatres, the film wasn’t a big success but later, it became a cult comedy and now, it is one of the most favourite films of many.
On the other hand, Akshay was all set to bid adieu to his Bollywood career after 14 straight flops but, Hera Pheri happened. The blockbuster comedy film starred Akshay as Raju, Paresh Rawal as Babu Rao and Suniel Shetty as Shyam. The story of 3 blokes managed to tickle everyone’s funny bones and now, Hera Pheri is among the cult classic comedy films in Bollywood. The funny story starring Akshay with others managed to leave everyone laughing and became a hit.
While both Salman’s Andaz Apna Apna and Akshay’s Hera Pheri enjoy a massive fan following. It would be interesting to know out of the two films which one fans love more. While Salman and Aamir starrer revolves around Amar and Prem who want to marry a rich girl and love on her money, Hera Pheri stars Akshay as Raju who concocts a plan with Babu Rao and Shyam to make money off a fake kidnapping. Both films enjoy a massive fan following and it would be interesting to see which one do fans pick as their favourite. So between, Salman and Aamir’s Andaz Apna Apna and Akshay’s Hera Pheri, which is your favourite comedy?
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Andaz apna apna
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Hera pheri
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
AAA only
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Both are cult films in comedy genre. But, for me it's Hera Pheri.
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
Andaz apna apna
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Hera pheri
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Both are amazing ...cannot choose one !
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Andaz apna apna