Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan & others proudly flaunt their Rakhis on Raksha Bandhan; See PHOTOS

Salman Khan has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020. Check it out.
Mumbai
The entire country indulged in celebrations for Raksha Bandhan on Monday despite the agonies of the Coronavirus pandemic. Every year, this festival is observed to celebrate the special bond between brothers and sisters. The people chose to celebrate the festival this year without forgetting to abide by lockdown rules. Many of them have also flooded social media platforms with numerous pictures and videos from the celebrations. Bollywood celebs are no less in this regard who have also followed the trend.

Salman Khan also celebrated Raksha Bandhan along with the rest of the family members. The actor has given a glimpse of the mini celebration on social media too. He along with Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and others can be seen proudly flaunting their Rakhi’s while standing in a line in the picture. The superstar looks dapper as usual as he is seen wearing a full sleeve t-shirt and jeans. For the unversed, he has two sisters – Arpita and Alvira.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Bharat co-starring Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. He is currently gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in which he will be teaming up again with Disha Patani. The movie has been helmed by Prabhu Deva. Meanwhile, the actor has already announced his next project which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that is scheduled to be released next year.

