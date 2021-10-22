Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth trailer to be unveiled on THIS date: Report

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are sharing screen space for the first time in actioner ‘Antim: The Final truth’. The venture is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Makers have announced the theatrical release date to be on 26 November 2021. According to a report in ETimes, the trailer of the film will be unveiled on 25 October in the iconic Gaiety galaxy theater. A source told ETimes, "The decision has been taken. The owner and the team of Gaiety-Galaxy are working towards it. With just three days to go, the preparations have begun in full swing."

The source further said, “I think Salman will come, the movie is his home production. It feels good to see that the makers of 'Antim' have chosen our property for the trailer launch of their movie. It is going to be a big event -almost throughout the day- and we are thrilled." Antim' has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in main roles.

In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Manjrekar had spoken about the trailer of the film and said, “The two-minute trailer will have Salman, Aayush and some of the other characters and it will try to tell you a little bit about what the film is. I am in the process of editing it. Post-production of Antim is on and we are also editing the trailer now. We released the song Vignaharta during the Ganpati season and it turned out to be a chartbuster. More than being catchy, the song is a hit because it has all the traditional elements of the Ganpati festival too which appeals to all.”

Also Read| Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone: Couples who remained friends post their split