Salman Khan & Aayush Sharma's face off in Antim 1st look leaves Twiteratti saying 'zabardast'; See Reactions

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma set the internet on fire as they released the first look of Antim: The Final Truth today. As Aayush and Salman took on each other in the teaser, netizens were left impressed by the glimpse of their face off.

Monday began on a high note for and Aayush Sharma's fans as the first look teaser of their upcoming actioner, Antim: The Final Truth was released. The film is a Hindi remake of a Marathi blockbuster titled Mulshi Pattern and the shoot for the same had begun a few weeks ago. While Salman's first look was released last week, Aayush's look as a deadly gangster came out today along with a teaser of his face off with the Sikh cop. Seeing the same, Twitterati were mighty impressed.

In the teaser, Aayush's beefed-up avatar as a deadly and fierce gangster left netizens in awe. Many lauded the LoveYatri star for his massive physical transformation from his debut film for his second one. On the other hand, fans also loved how Salman and Aayush took on each other throwing punches in the process. The overall first look managed to impress the audience and many are looking forward to the film. Both leading men in their shirtless avatars were seen flaunting their toned physique and it seems to have done the trick.

A user wrote, "#SalmanKhan & #AayushSharma are Totally Ripped Bang On in MaheshManjrekar’s #Antim The Final Truth First Look. Aayush plays a menacing gangster in #AntimTheFinalTruth while Salman Bhai plays a Sikh police officer. It's Going To Surprise Every1." Another user wrote, "Give credit where it is due. #AayushSharma seems to really have worked hard for #Antim which is evident here. And, no words for @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai ! Super se bhi Upar as always !!!"

Take a look at the reactions:

Nd yes here is the first look of Antim Blockbuster loading @BeingSalmanKhan #AayushSharma https://t.co/7yvHZPiHtU — Being Ankit (@BeingAnkit9) December 21, 2020

Give credit where it is due. #AayushSharma seems to really have worked hard for #Antim which is evident here. And, no words for @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai ! Super se bhi Upar as always !!!https://t.co/5NZ3G9ICxP pic.twitter.com/qxNuruXu6m — Salman's Admirer (@SalmansAdmirer1) December 21, 2020

Zaberdast & impressive,powerful impact,its your dedication & passion that you give your 100% to keep yourself superb fit & in the best shape,Ur each training session shows your determination,you r the most lovable superstar & millions love to follow whatever you do:):)) — gemini (@BeingsHS) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the leading lady of the film is yet to be revealed. However, the shoot had begun last month at a studio in Mumbai. The day Salman began shooting for Antim, his first look as a turbaned Sikh cop was released and fans loved every bit of it. As per reports, Salman will be seen playing an extended cameo in the film. It is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan under Salman Khan Films banner.

