Salman Khan off to Abu Dhabi in stylish black jacket & jeans, clicked at airport; PHOTOS

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars to have graced the Bollywood industry. The superstar has a career spanning more than three decades and enjoys a dedicated cult fan following. He continues to charm audiences with his swag and has an aura of his own. While he is such a big star, he values his fans and makes it a point to greet them on his birthdays and on Eid apart from other fan interactions that he is a part of.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood was spotted today evening at the Mumbai airport as he prepared to jet off to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for work commitments. He looked very suave and stylish in his blue t-shirt, black jacket, and ripped jeans as he headed to the airport terminal to catch his flight to Abu Dhabi. He was greeted by a fan who had a photo frame with a picture of the superstar along with his mother. The Dabangg actor acknowledged the gesture as he posed for a picture with the fan. The lucky fan was ecstatic to have a picture with the actor.

Have a look at Salman Khan's PICS:

Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim alongside Aayush Sharma and will next be seen in his untitled next with Farhad Samji which is expected to release in the last week of 2022. The movie has an ensemble cast with big Telugu and Hindi film industry names. After his film with Farhad Samji, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi which sees an Eid 2023 release. Apart from these films, work on No Entry Mein Entry with Anees Bazmee and Dabangg 4 with Tigmanshu Dhulia is on. While the script for No Entry Mein Entry has been cracked, work on Dabangg 4 is still taking time. The actor even confirmed his presence in Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel Pawanputra Bhaijaan, which is being written by the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan himself, V Vijendra Prasad. The actor is aiming to churn around two big films every year henceforth and we can barely wait to see him light up the silver screens and create a frenzy.

