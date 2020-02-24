Salman Khan adds a dash of cuteness to Monday as he poses with Dabboo Ratnani’s kids in an adorable BTS photo

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Salman Khan with kids. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star looked dapper as usual in this adorable photo. Check it out.

Known to be one of the most popular superstars in Bollywood, ’s fan following is spread across the globe. With his films like Bharat, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more, Salman’s popularity has soared even higher. Salman is also known for his love for kids and every time, he is snapped with any of his little fans, his photos end up going viral. Speaking of this, celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani recently shot with Salman and shared a photo from behind-the-scenes on Monday that is bound to leave you in awe.

In the photo shared by Dabboo on social media, we can see Salman striking a cool pose with the photographer’s kids, Myrah, Kiara and Shivaan. The trio seemed to be overjoyed on meeting and seeing Salman. Salman too can be seen in a chilled-out mode as he posed for a photo with the munchkins. Clad in a light blue shirt with a white tee, the Radhe star looked handsome as ever in the cute and adorable photo with Dabboo’s kids.

Meanwhile, Dabboo’s recent 2020 calendar has taken over the internet. From Kiara Advani to , several celebs shot with the photographer for his annual calendar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is busy with the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and . Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe will hit the screens on Eid 2020. Apart from this, Salman also announced Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde. It will go on floors soon.

