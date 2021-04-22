Salman Khan adds to excitement ahead of Radhe Trailer release with a new intense poster; Says 'Aa Raha Hoon'

The trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to drop today at 11 AM. Ahead of it, Salman shared a new poster featuring him in an intense avatar. The film will release on May 13, 2021, in cinemas and OTT.

Thursday has begun with excitement in the air for fans as the trailer of the actor's much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release today at 11 AM. Ahead of the trailer release on Thursday, Salman dropped a new poster on social media and left fans stoked over it. On Wednesday it was announced that Salman's Radhe will release jointly in cinemas as well as OTT platforms amid the surge of COVID 19 cases in India.

Today, Salman took to his social media handles and dropped the new poster featuring him as Radhe. In the poster, we could see 2 different avatars of the actor. In one avatar, Salman was seen holding a gun and pointing it towards someone and in the other, we could see him clad in casuals with his gang. The poster left fans excited about the much-awaited film and hinted at it being a mass entertainer. The film will be released as scheduled on May 13, 2021.

Sharing the new poster, Salman shared the link of the trailer and wrote, "Aa raha hoon, Your most wanted bhai! #RadheTrailer ke saath at 11am, today. .. AM ka matlab hai 'Ante meridiem' yani gyarah baje subah!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Radhe also stars in the lead with Salman. Apart from her, Randeep Hooda will be seen as the antagonist in the film while Jackie Shroff will reportedly essay the role of Disha's brother in the film. It is helmed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

Also Read|Salman Khan takes charge to distribute food kits to frontline workers in Mumbai amid second COVID 19 wave

Credits :Salman Khan Twitter

Share your comment ×