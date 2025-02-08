Salman Khan admits sleeping ‘nicely’ when he was in jail and the reason is too cool to handle

Ever since Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan, announced Salman Khan’s episode on his podcast show Dumb Biryani, fans had been elated. With this, the Ek Tha Tiger actor made his podcast debut. He spoke about many things that caught the attention of his fans, but the one thing that grabbed all the eyeballs was his confession that he slept well when he was in jail.

Talking about his disrupted sleep cycle on the podcast Dumb Biryani, Salman Khan admitted that he sleeps for only a couple of hours. He further stated that it is only once a month that he gets 7-8 hours of sleep in a day. He also mentioned that he can only sleep when he has nothing else to do. “So, I slept nicely when I was in jail. I sleep when there is turbulence in an aircraft because there is nothing I can do in such a situation,” said Salman.

Further discussing success and failure, Salman Khan advised Arhaan and his friends that they need to put all their efforts into work, family, and friendships. He also emphasized that they need to work very hard, and upon achieving success, they should share credit with all the people who helped them in their journey.

“You can take absolute responsibility for your failures, but success is never just yours. If you allow it to get to your head, you will get messed up, for sure,” quipped Salman.

Talking about Dumb Biryani, the YouTube podcast channel is run by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan ’s son, Arhaan Khan , along with his friends Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Sikander. This film also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite him. The poster of the film is out, and the excitement level of the fans is at its peak.