Salman Khan adopts the new normal as he masks up while going cycling: See PHOTO

Salman Khan often keeps his fans updated with whatever is happening in his life on social media. Meanwhile, check out his new photo on Instagram.

never fails to grab the attention of his followers whenever he shares something on social media. Right from sharing pictures of working at the fields to playing with his nephew and niece, the actor makes sure to treat his fans with glimpses of whatever is happening in his life from time to time. Well, it seems like the superstar went on a social media detox for sometime after sharing a post on the eve of Independence Day last month.

Now, Salman is back again with yet another post that he has shared on Instagram. The Dabangg star is seen all masked up as he goes on a ride on his cycle. He keeps it simple in a black jacket, grey shorts, and red shoes that can be seen in the picture. The actor also wears a cap that perfectly suits his outfit for the day. Salman has further added a caption along with the post that reads, “Stay Safe.”

Check out his picture below:

As of now, the superstar is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda. The Prabhu Deva directorial’s release has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Salman has already announced his next project which is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It also features Pooja Hegde. Meanwhile, ardent fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the airing of new episodes of Bigg Boss 14 as he returns as the show’s host again.

