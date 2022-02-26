Salman Khan adorably dances with sister Arpita Khan’s kids in Dubai; Fans dub him ‘best mama’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Dubai for his concert Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded. Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, Saie Manjrekar have joined the actor for the tour this time. Apart from them, Aayush Sharma, Maniesh Paul and Guru Randhawa are also part of the tour. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan has also joined them with her kids Ahil and Ayat. As we all know that Salman Khan is a family man and loves spending time with hsis niece and nephew, the actor spent some quality time with the kids in a new video.

In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was seen dancing with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat on his songs Allah Duhai and Hud Hud Dabangg. However, the kids looked quite shy in performing in front of other people. As soon as the video came into the public’s eye, the Internet went crazy over it and dubbed Salman as ‘best mama’. They also showered the comment section with sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Cutest” along with heart emoticons. Another fan commented, “Nice bhaijaan”.

See video here

Speaking about Salman Khan’s professional career, the 56-year-old actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He has recently finished the Delhi schedule of his upcoming movie along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Previously, they shot the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is produced by Yash Raj Films.

