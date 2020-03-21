Salman Khan & Ahil go fruit picking at farm & we feel it’s the perfect way to start the weekend; WATCH

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Salman Khan spends time with his family at the farm. See VIDEO

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, , a few days back, took to social media to share a glimpse of his quarantine period and what he gave to us was a piece of art. Yes, Mr. Dabangg Khan shared a video wherein he is seen drawing a sketch while humming to Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, and at the end of the video, Salman gifted his fans a beautiful piece of art. That’s that, and today, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan and his family decided to go to the farm and spend some quality there since all shootings are halted until March 31.

Thanks to sister Arpita Khan Sharma, she shared a series of videos on social media where Salman Khan is seen plucking fruits from the trees with nephew Ahil and the two are having a whale of a time. In the video, Salman Khan is seen wearing black shorts and grey tee, and as always, he looks handsome. In the said video, Salman Khan is seen holding Ahil’s hand while the two are seen searching for fruits on the tree and on finding one, Salman gives it to Ahil and the munchkin is overjoyed.

On the work front, due to the COVID 19 infection, the shooting of Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Man got postponed. Besides Radhe, Salman Khan will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Pooja Hedge.

Check out Salman Khan and Ahil's fruit picking video here:

