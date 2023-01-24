Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attend Subhash Ghai’s birthday in style; WATCH

Bollywood and its parties often make it to the headlines and grab all the limelight. Be it a birthday party, a wedding party or a film’s success bash, Btown sure knows how to rock it with their presence. Last night showbiz’s popular veteran director Subhash Ghai, who has entertained us with some of the best movies celebrated his birthday. Many celebrities attended his bash but the three big names who stole the limelight were Abhishek Bachchan , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , and Salman Khan . Indeed all of them looked stylish as they posed for the media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in style with hubby Abhishek Bachchan for Subhash Ghai’s bash. Aish looked stunning in a royal blue anarkali. Her blue anarkali has silver intricate heavy embellishments all over and it made her attire stand out. Aish paired her attire with a simple blue dupatta with thick silver embellished borders. The actress left her hair open and completed her look with subtle makeup and bold red lips. She also paired a silver heel with her attire. Abhishek on the other hand wore a simple black coloured suit and paired it with black formal shoes. Salman Khan left everyone speechless as he arrived. He wore red denim that he paired with a dark grey plain tee and wore a black jacket. Salman completed his look with black shoes.

Subhash Ghai later came down to celebrate his birthday with the media. We can see Salman Khan accompanying him. The veteran director had 2 cakes kept in front of him that he cut and instantly took a piece in front of Salman Khan to feed him. Salman who initially without eating the cake praised it, later ate it with a smile and also made the director eat it.

Salman Khan’s work front

The superstar recently wrapped up the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the upcoming family entertainer which is directed by Farhad Samji. The movie, which is said to be an adaptation of the 2014-released Tamil film Veeram which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role, will have Salman Khan in the role of a doting elder brother who decides to stay unmarried for the sake of his little brothers. Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Khan. The project features a stellar star cast including Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapati Babu, Aasif Sheikh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijendra Singh, Palak Tiwari, Malvika Sharma, and others in the supporting roles. The much-awaited project is slated to hit the theatres in April 2023.

Later, Salman Khan is also set to reprise his popular role Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in the highly anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise. The movie, which has been titled Tiger 3, is slated to have a grand theatrical release in November 2023. Along with Salman Khan, popular star Katrina Kaif will reprise her role of Zoya Humaimi, an ISI agent who goes undercover to counter Tiger's efforts, only to fall in love with him, in the film. Tiger 3, which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma, might also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in cameo appearances. SRK is expected to