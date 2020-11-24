Salman Khan aka Tiger & Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathan to join Hrithik Roshan in War's sequel? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Pathan in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will reportedly begin with Tiger 3 soon.

Both and are currently busy with their upcoming projects. Well, there is no denying this fact that King Khan’s fans are too excited as the superstar will be ending his two-year sabbatical with Pathan. He has reportedly also begun shooting for the same. Joining him is who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Shakun Batra’s next. John Abraham, who plays the baddie, is also supposed to join them for the shoot anytime this week.

Meanwhile, as per the latest report by Mumbai Mirror, Yash Raj Films is planning to create a universe including special agents with Pathan. Yes, you heard it right! These agents are said to include from War, Salman Khan and from Tiger, and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from Pathan. As per the same report, Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance as Tiger in Pathan post which Shah Rukh Khan will return the favour by appearing as Pathan in Tiger 3.

Moreover, if everything reportedly goes well as planned, then both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will appear as Tiger and Pathan respectively in War’s sequel featuring Hrithik Roshan. Talking about War, it also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. It was released in 2019 and marked the first-ever collaboration of Hrithik and Tiger. The action drama was declared a huge hit upon its release into the theatres. However, an official confirmation regarding the aforementioned details about the special appearances is yet to be announced.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

