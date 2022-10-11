Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh arrive in style at Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash
Producer Ashvini Yardi’s birthday bash was no less than a star-studded affair with top-notch celebrities in attendance.
Popular film producer Ashvini Yardi turned a year older on Monday. She is best known for producing Bollywood films such as OMG – Oh My God!, 72 Miles, Bhaji in Problem, Fugly, and Singh Is Bliing to name a few under the banner of Grazing Goat Pictures. Clearly, the birthday bash of such a high-profile celebrity cannot be any less than a star-studded affair.
Ashvini Yardi’s birthday bash
On Monday evening, Yardi held her birthday bash wherein we saw several high-profile celebrities in attendance including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. However, what stole the limelight was the arrival of lovebirds in B-Town. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh arrived together as a couple in style.
To add up, Sonakshi Sinha with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, were also papped at Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash.
Salman Khan arrived at the venue of the party in comfortable jeans and a loosely fitted shirt. Akshay Kumar too was seen wearing a comfortable outfit.
Kiara and Genelia, however, did not leave a moment to set new fashion trends. While Genelia opted to wear a shiny blue coloured dress, Kiara chose to wear a comfortable white coloured top with frilly golden-coloured plazos.
It also seems that Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal chose to wear colour-coordinated outfits of black colour.
Work Front of various Bollywood celebs
All these actors have a couple of projects lined up. On the work front, Salman Khan is set to star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji. Also, on July 10, actor Ritesh Deshmukh wrapped up shooting for his directorial debut Marathi film Ved and shared behind-the-scenes pictures with Salman Khan from the film's sets. Notably, popular actor Salman Khan will be seen for a cameo in the film and Genelia will play the lead role in the film.
Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn. Kiara will be seen next in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.
