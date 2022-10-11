Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh arrive in style at Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash

Popular film producer Ashvini Yardi turned a year older on Monday. She is best known for producing Bollywood films such as OMG – Oh My God!, 72 Miles, Bhaji in Problem, Fugly, and Singh Is Bliing to name a few under the banner of Grazing Goat Pictures. Clearly, the birthday bash of such a high-profile celebrity cannot be any less than a star-studded affair.

On Monday evening, Yardi held her birthday bash wherein we saw several high-profile celebrities in attendance including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. However, what stole the limelight was the arrival of lovebirds in B-Town. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh arrived together as a couple in style.

To add up, Sonakshi Sinha with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, were also papped at Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash.

Salman Khan arrived at the venue of the party in comfortable jeans and a loosely fitted shirt. Akshay Kumar too was seen wearing a comfortable outfit.

Kiara and Genelia, however, did not leave a moment to set new fashion trends. While Genelia opted to wear a shiny blue coloured dress, Kiara chose to wear a comfortable white coloured top with frilly golden-coloured plazos.

It also seems that Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal chose to wear colour-coordinated outfits of black colour.