Salman Khan, Alia-Ranbir, Ranveer arrive to wish Anant Ambani and Radhika; 10 PICS and Videos from Antilia

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant on December 29, Thursday. The couple had a Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple located in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Later, Anant and Radhika celebrated with their respective families in a reception, which was held at the Moti Mahal. And now, the newly engaged couple has made a comeback to Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting a grand engagement party for the soon-to-be-weds at their Mumbai residence Antilia, which was attended by some of the biggest names of Bollywood. Bollywood celebs grace Anant Ambani and Radhika’s engagement bash

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar was spotted making an entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the new parents of B’town arrived at the bash Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, attended the bash alone as his wife Deepika Padukone is away with her work commitments. Many other popular faces from the film industry and sports field, including Janhvi Kapoor, Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, and many others were seen arriving at the engagement party. Salman Khan makes a grand entry Bollywood’s biggest crowd puller was spotted making a grand entry into the engagement bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Interestingly, Salman Khan ditched his usual casual style and opted for a formal look, for the event. The Tiger 3 actor looked like a million bucks in a navy blue tuxedo, and his statement single earring, as he arrived at the Ambani residence Antilia for the party. Check out Salman Khan’s video below:

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Salman Khan, who was busy shooting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of his highly popular show Bigg Boss 16, came directly from the sets to attend Anant and Radhika’s engagement bash. When it comes to his film career, the superstar is totally busy with some highly promising projects in the pipeline, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Tiger 3. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first event post the arrival of baby Raha The Brahmastra pair, who welcomed their first child, baby daughter Raha in November, this year, looked perfect together in ethnic outfits at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash. New mommy Alia looked ethereal in a mint green sharara set, which she paired with dewy make-up, minimal ornaments, and a statement clutch. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black kurta set, which he paired with a matching embroidered jacket.

As you may know, Alia Bhatt is currently on a maternity break and is enjoying her new role as a young mother. The supremely talented actress is expected to make a comeback to films with the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which is slated to go on floors by the first quarter of 2023. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In many of his recent interviews, the celebrated actor confirmed that he is planning to take a paternity break after wrapping up his current commitments. Ranveer Singh makes a stylish entry Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus made arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash alone. As always, the versatile actor was full of energy and turned heads with his stylish appearance. Ranveer Singh opted for a peacock blue embroidered velvet jacket, which he paired with a black turtle neck t-shirt and a pair of matching parallel trousers. The actor completed his look with a statement necklace, a black cap, and a pair of tinted eyeglasses.

As per the reports, Ranveer Singh’s wife and popular star Deepika Padukone gave Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement bash a miss, as she is travelling for her work commitments. The much-in-love couple had spent their Christmas holidays together in their Ali Baug farmhouse along with Ranveer’s family. According to the grapevine, Ranveer Singh might soon join his wife to celebrate the New Year together. Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning look for the night The popular young actress looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a pink ombre organza saree, which she paired with a white and pink embroidered blouse. Janhvi Kapoor completed her look with her signature rosy make-up look, beach-waved hair, and minimal accessories. The fans and followers of the Mili actress are now heaping praises on her simple and elegant look. Watch Janhvi Kapoor’s video:

When it comes to her career, Janhvi Kapoor had a fantastic year with some promising performances in films like Mili and Good Luck Jerry, She will be next seen in Bawaal, the upcoming romantic comedy helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The project will mark her first onscreen collaboration with the popular star, Varun Dhawan. She is also reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, the upcoming sports drama. Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge

The famous cricketer and his actress wife attended the engagement bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in style. Sagarika Ghatge looked beautiful in a beige embroidered long kurta, which she teamed up with matching trousers and a dupatta. Zaheer Khan looked handsome in a blue kurta and jacket, which he teamed up with a white pajama.

