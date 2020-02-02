Salman Khan is all set to make a franchise based on Indiana Jones; Details Inside

After entertaining us with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2, Salman Khan is all set to make a series based on Indiana Jones.

seems to be on a roll these days! Every actor has a preferred genre and it is clearly action-drama for Salman. Acing the art of being massy, the superstar has given us a number of action entertainers such as Dabangg, Wanted, Kick and more. Seeing the roaring applause from the masses, the actor has begun extending his films into franchises and entertaining the audience with sequels of his blockbusters. Going by his recent releases, when you walk into the theatre for a Salman film, there are two things that you're sure to see - high octane action and whistles echoing in the cinema hall.

After having successfully delivered a number of action masala films, Salman is all set to develop a franchise based on the adventures of Indiana Jones. A report by Mid-Day confirms that the actor is soon coming up with a three-part franchise. The team is taking the action hero, Indiana Jones as a reference point. The film will draw inspiration from the American series but will not be a direct adaptation. While Harrison Ford is seen as a professor of archaeology who is an adventure freak, Salman's character and profession will be altered in the film.

The other characters in the series are to be altered as well and Salman's character will bear no resemblance with any of his trademark characters such as Chulbul Panday from Dabangg, Radhe from Wanted, Tiger from Tiger Zinda Hai and others. He will be seen leading a parallel life, one of them showing his adventurous side to break the monotony of his daily life. The film is expected to go on floors later this year.

Meanwhile, Salman is juggling with 3 other projects as of now. He will soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actor is also gearing up for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.

