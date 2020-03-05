Salman Khan is all smiles as he shares the frame with TV actress Vartika Chauhan in THIS UNSEEN pic

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai release, was recently spotted posing with television actress Vartika Chauhan.

‘Chal beta selfie le le re!’ This track of starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is more of a trend these days as clicking a selfie at every occasion is more of a tradition now. And if you have an encounter with a celebrity, a selfie is quite mandatory to record the special moment. Be it an aam aadmi or someone from the showbiz industry, everyone has been following the trend. While celebrity selfies are always a treat for the eyes, we recently got our hands on superstar Salman Khan’s recent selfie which has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the picture, Salman was seen sharing the frame with television actress Vartika Chauhan of Mahakaali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai fame. The diva was wrapping a Rajasthani style dupatta as she flaunted her curly hair and flawless smile. On the other hand, Salman looked dapper in his brown coloured t-shirt and made our hearts drool with his swag. Besides, the shine in his gold chai added an angelic touch to the picture.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s recent picture with Vartika Chauhan:

salman sir with

Being angelic with The Human Oh so wow#Radhe pic.twitter.com/j3guoN6vJ6 — Ifty khan (@Iftykhan15) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Pabhudheva, the cop drama marks Salman’s third collaboration with the choreographer turned director after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Apart from Salman, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in key roles and is slated to release on Eid this year.

Credits :Twitter

Read More