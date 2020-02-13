Salman Khan is all smiles in this UNSEEN photo from the sets of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman's fans are known to keep a keen eye out for the star and thanks for that we recently came across some new pictures of the star shared by his fans from the sets of Radhe.

After a not so great end to 2019 with Dabbang 3, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film's shooting will reportedly kicked off in the sunny state of Goa and the 'Dabbang' hero will be shooting for action sequences alongside Randeep Hooda.

We got to see a mix of photos. While some were from the film's massive sets being built to fans posing with Salman Khan. If these fan club pictures are anything to go by, then looks like a high octane chase sequence for the film was shot in Mumbai a few days back. In one of the photos, Salman can be seen smiling for the camera with a man and two girls. Sporting a casual navy blue T-shirt and black pants, Salman look smart as always.

The on set photos of Radhe show various sequences being shot. While one was a chase sequence, a few other pictures showed college sequences being shot. Check out some pictures from Radhe below:

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patnai and Jackie Shroff. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated for Eid 2020 release. Salman has plans to entertain us in 2021 as well as the actor has announced his two films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2, booking Eid 2021 and Diwali 2021 already.

